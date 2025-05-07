The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz is witnessing a good stronghold at the box office. On its 6th day, the movie ticked off an important milestone. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the movie earned 41 lakhs at the box office. This was a good growth of 20% since the movie amassed 34 lakhs on its previous day. The movie had also opened at 41 lakhs. On its second day, the film witnessed a drop of 4% and amassed 39 lakhs.

The third day witnessed an impressive growth of 64% and earned 64 lakhs. The film then again saw a drop of 10% and earned 57 lakhs on its fourth day. The total India net collection of Guru Nanak Jahaz now comes to 2.76 crore.

It is now fast inching towards 3 crore. However, with this, Guru Nanak Jahaz has gone on to become the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The Tarsem

Jassar starrer has surpassed Jagtar Aulakh’s Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu)’s lifetime collection of 2.43 crore to achieve this milestone. Now, the movie is eyeing the Gurpreet Bhullar starrer Majhail to become the third highest-grossing film of 2025.

For the unversed, Majhail’s lifetime collection comes to 2.8 crores so Guru Nanak Jahaz just needs 4 lakhs to topple it and become the third-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The film is most likely to achieve this milestone by tomorrow. Meanwhile, talking about the film, it has been directed by Sharan Art. Apart from Tarsem Jassar, the film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mark Bennington in the lead roles.

