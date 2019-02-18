Gully Boy Box Office Collections: Extended 4 Day Weekend Is Better Than Entire Week 1 of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Gully Boy Box Office Collections: It did quite well on Sunday with the collections going well past the 20 crore mark. The film brought in 21 crore* on its fourth day, which is quite good, and with this the overall numbers so far stand at 72.15 crore*.

Though one would have expected an even bigger haul considering the fact that the film features young superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, also needs to be considered is the fact that this one is a rather offbeat affair. In fact if not for the presence of Ranveer and Alia, the film would have hardly found the kind of visibility that it has managed due to their presence.

Earlier this year Uri – The Surgical Strike saw the best first week numbers for a 2019 release with 70.94 crore coming in. Now Gully Boy has managed to go past that mark in four days flat.

The opening of the film has ensured that the extended first week would comfortably go past 100 crore for sure. In fact the film should reach the 100 Crore Club in first seven days itself as the numbers are expected to be in double digits today as well. While the film will soon get a Superhit tag, it is yet to be ascertained where is the lifetime total heading for.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

