Gully Boy Box Office Day 3: 51.15 Crores Vs Ranveer Singh’s Top Three Releases

Gully Boy Box Office Day 3: Gully Boy is on a glorious run at the box office. Apart from the critics, the musical drama has gone down well with the audiences as well. It features Ranveer Singh as a street rapper living in the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai. Exceeding the expectations, the movie has scored one of the best total over 3 days for the actor.

After taking an opening extraordinary opening of 19.40 crores, Gully Boy was expected to at least stay steady on upcoming days but dipped on second and added 13.10 crores. It did picked up impressively on Saturday by adding another 18.65 crores, thus taking its grand total to 51.15 crores. With such a huge total, the movie registered one of the best collections over 3 days for Ranveer Singh.

Let’s take a look at the highest 3 days total of Ranveer Singh:

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was as huge as the grand sets of the movies, at the box office. After a terrific start of 24 crores (including paid previews), Padmaavat picked up impressively and made a collection of 83 crores in first 3 days and still stands as the highest for an actor.

Simmba

Being the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer, Simmba was always surrounded by huge pre-release buzz. It opened with a figure of 20.72 crores and further the positive reactions from masses helped to put a huge total of 75.11 crores in 3 days.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie in the list. Indian tragic romance based on Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare, off to flying start at the box office with about 15 crores coming in and showed a growth by posting 52.60 crores over 3 days.

Now, with a total of 51.50 crores*, Gully Boy stands at the fourth position for Ranveer Singh and is expected to achieve some personal records for an actor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!