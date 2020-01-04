Good Newwz Box Office (Overseas): Inching Closer To The 50-Crore Mark

Good Newwz Box Office (Overseas): When Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan were announced for the film, no one predicted it could be a movie on IVF. With the addition of Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, many things got revealed and interesting.

Things are getting compelling for Good Newwz team as it explores the international market. The box office collections outside India have been good too. The film is nearing the USD 6.5 Million in the overseas.

It had competition from Star Wars: Rise Of The Skywalker. This week’s wide release Cats bombed at the box office. Good Newwz in its first week earned around USD 6.38 Million outside the country. The amount roughly translates to 45.82 crores.

Meanwhile, even at the Indian box office Good Newwz is a ‘great news’ to the exhibitors and viewers as well. The movie has been swiftly collecting huge as it has earned 136 crores to date. It released just a week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and has been successfully applied the brakes to it. Salman expressed his happiness on Good Newwz doing good business.

As Akshay’s another film Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on Eid next year which is predominantly ruled by Salman with successful films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Sultan. Salman’s Radhe slated to release on Eid 2020.

Salman said, “when it comes to Akki’s film Good Newwz the report is coming that it is a good film and people are liking it. I hope this film also become one of the big hit films for Akki. He is my friend I know him for long and I really wish well for him.”

