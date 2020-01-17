Good Newwz Box Office Day 21: Just A Few Crores Away From The 200 Crore Club

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and the team could well be bracing up for some major celebrations ahead. Their Good Newwz is now just a few crores away from entering the 200 Crore Club, what with 195 crores* already been accumulated after three weeks. The film had done fantastic business in the first week and then followed it up well in the second week as well.

However, in the third week it did slow down as first and foremost the target (multiplex) audience was accepted and then Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior also took away many screens and also audience base.

Nonetheless, the film is still a very huge success and with 200 Crore Club carrying a very good ring to it, that milestone is also not far away. With no new competition in the current week, the Raj Mehta directed film manage to retain some screens for itself and that should allow at least 5 crores more to be added before the fourth week begins. With that the 200 crores mark to be breached and once that happens, the blockbuster tag would come calling as well.

One now awaits the arrival of the film on the satellite and digital circuits. While it is a given that on the digital medium the film will do extraordinarily well over again, it would be interesting to see how its taboo subject is accepted by the family audiences once it premiers on satellite.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

