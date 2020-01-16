Tanhaji Box Office: The highly anticipated release of the year Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior finally arrived on the screens last Friday and since then, it’s on a dream run. Featuring Ajay Devgn in a titular role, the film crossed 100 crore mark in just 6 days despite a clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

After the end of 6 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is standing tall with the towering collection of 107.68 crores. With one more 100 crore grosser, Ajay Devgn has been benefitted with 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. He is currently at 4th position with 1200 points below Aamir Khan (1450 points).

Tanhaji Box Office: With 100 More Points, Ajay Devgn Narrows The Margin With Aamir Khan In Star Ranking
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Check out the complete table below:

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1200400001600
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn1000200001200
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Below is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1200 points:

1000 points (10 movies in 100 crore club)- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De, Total Dhamaal and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

200 points (1 movie in 200 crore club)- Golmaal Again

With the given pace, the film is expected to cross 200 crore mark and thus helping Ajay Devgn to narrow his points’ margin with Aamir Khan.

