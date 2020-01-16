Tanhaji Box Office: With 100 More Points, Ajay Devgn Narrows The Margin With Aamir Khan In Star Ranking

Tanhaji Box Office: The highly anticipated release of the year Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior finally arrived on the screens last Friday and since then, it’s on a dream run. Featuring Ajay Devgn in a titular role, the film crossed 100 crore mark in just 6 days despite a clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.
After the end of 6 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is standing tall with the towering collection of 107.68 crores. With one more 100 crore grosser, Ajay Devgn has been benefitted with 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. He is currently at 4th position with 1200 points below Aamir Khan (1450 points).
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
Check out the complete table below:
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|1600
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|1000
|200
|0
|0
|1200
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
Below is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1200 points:
1000 points (10 movies in 100 crore club)- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De, Total Dhamaal and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
200 points (1 movie in 200 crore club)- Golmaal Again
With the given pace, the film is expected to cross 200 crore mark and thus helping Ajay Devgn to narrow his points’ margin with Aamir Khan.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!