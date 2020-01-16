Tanhaji Box Office: With 100 More Points, Ajay Devgn Narrows The Margin With Aamir Khan In Star Ranking

Tanhaji Box Office: The highly anticipated release of the year Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior finally arrived on the screens last Friday and since then, it’s on a dream run. Featuring Ajay Devgn in a titular role, the film crossed 100 crore mark in just 6 days despite a clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

After the end of 6 days theatrical run, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is standing tall with the towering collection of 107.68 crores. With one more 100 crore grosser, Ajay Devgn has been benefitted with 100 more points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. He is currently at 4th position with 1200 points below Aamir Khan (1450 points).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Check out the complete table below:

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1200 400 0 0 1600 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 1000 200 0 0 1200 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Below is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 1200 points:

1000 points (10 movies in 100 crore club)- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De, Total Dhamaal and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

200 points (1 movie in 200 crore club)- Golmaal Again

With the given pace, the film is expected to cross 200 crore mark and thus helping Ajay Devgn to narrow his points’ margin with Aamir Khan.

