Godzilla vs Kong has turned out to be an exception during the pandemic period. It’s the only one that has managed to be in a hit zone, despite its huge budget. Today, we brought you the latest and probably the last box office update of the film.

Advertisement

In regions where local films have failed to withstand the pandemic scare, this monster saga has performed exceptionally well. Especially, in India, the film managed to cross the 50 crore mark in a time where local biggies were failing to cross even the 25 crore mark. In China too, the film has done a splendid job.

Advertisement

As per the latest update and numbers from Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs Kong has made $423.25 million globally. It’s more than double its cost, which is approximately $200 million. Initially, everyone was doubtful if the film will cover its cost or not. But as you can see, it has made a huge profit thanks to its content and grand treatment.

Form United States and Canada alone, Godzilla vs Kong has made $93.55 million.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film released on 24th March 2021.

Meanwhile, recently Adam Wingard spoke on Warner Bros‘ hybrid release pattern. In an interview with Deadline, Adam said, “This was my first big movie, a big opportunity. More than that, this is a movie that is meant to be seen on the big screen. If any movie is that, it’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong.’ You want to fill up the size of the screen, this is the one to do it with. I was depressed, upset, sad. I couldn’t be mad at them given the circumstances, but I was happy when Christopher Nolan spoke up on behalf of the filmmakers. That meant a lot to me.”

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts Fame Kevin Guthrie Found Guilty Of S*xual Assault, To Face 3 Years’ Jail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube