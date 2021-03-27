It was a good Friday for Godzilla vs King as collections stayed fine yet again with 4.22 crores coming in. Though this may seem like a drop from Wednesday (6.40 crores) and Thursday (5.40 crores), the fact remains that we are still in weekdays and the weekend is still ahead. As a matter of fact, it may also happen that the numbers on Saturday and Sunday are on the same lines as Friday. However, even then there won’t be much of a complaint since this would still be better than the first day of any Bollywood or Hollywood film that had released in the last one year.

The monster universe film has collected 16.02 crores so far and though the first day had indicated that a 30 crores extended weekend was a given, looks like it would well have to settle for 25 crores with some kind of a chance to reach till the 28 crores mark. Not that anyone would be complaining that the best performing film since lockdown, Roohi, has gathered 22 crores and Godzilla vs Kong would be comfortably surpassing that number in five days flat.

Of course, had there been regular days, the industry would have been looking at this VFX driven out and out action affair to do business in the range of 60-80 crores. However, in the current uncertain times, it would be interesting to see where does it eventually land up.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

