Ridley Scott’s movie Gladiator II is nearing its theatrical end and might even reach the global haul of the previous movie. The latest release has, however, surpassed the overseas haul of the original movie. Scroll below for the deets.

The first film was not only a box office success but won several accolades, including multiple Oscars. Gladiator came out over two decades ago, and based on the Box Office Mojo’s data, it was the second highest-grossing movie of 2000. It collected $187.70 million during its run in the US and $277.80 million overseas; therefore, the global haul of the movie is $465.51 million. It was made on a budget of $103 million, whereas the sequel has a budget of around 142.7%-200.97% more as the reported budget is between $250-$310 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Gladiator II collected $140K on Friday, followed by $205K on Saturday, another $155K on Sunday, and $100K on Monday, MLK Day in the United States. It collected $500K this weekend, excluding Monday’s gross. Adding the MLK Day gross brings the number up to $600K, putting the domestic cume at $172.1 million.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that Ridley Scott’s film has hit a $286.6 million international cume over 65 markets, thus surpassing Gladiator’s $277.8 million overseas haul. Allied to its $172.1 million domestic cume, the sequel has hit a $458.7 million worldwide cume. Gladiator II is less than $7 million away from the global haul of Gladiator. Only time will tell whether the sequel will be able to surpass its predecessor.

The Gladiator sequel has already been released online and will also arrive on the streaming platform. Gladiator II will debut on Paramount+ tomorrow, January 21. Hence, it will become more difficult for it to beat the OG movie’s global run. The film registered Ridley Scott’s biggest international debut and is also the highest-grossing film in Denzel Washington’s career. It is the 11th highest-grossing film of last year, standing behind Venom: The Last Dance‘s $478.45 million global haul.

Gladiator II was released in the theatres in November last year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

