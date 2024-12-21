Ram Charan and Kiara Advani led Game Changer is now 20 days away from the premiere shows in the USA. The big day is scheduled for January 9, 2024, and the pre-release hype is decent. The advance booking sale is unexpectedly witnessing a slow pace. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Only a 23% increase in 48 hours

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has witnessed pre-sales of $158.83K for the US premiere shows. It has witnessed a growth of only 23% compared to advance sales of $129K, registered on December 19, 2024.

Around 5,586 tickets have been sold from 911 shows across 339 locations in the USA. More shows have been introduced in the last 48 hours, which has visibly pushed the ticket sales beyond the 5K mark.

It is to be noted that the film isn’t matching the hype of Ram Charan’s last big release in the US, RRR (2022). Given the current trends, it will not even land anywhere close. The initial promos have not been received with arms wide open. There has been a certain level of criticism due to the complexity of the trailer and its underwhelming VFX.

It is now to be seen whether the trends improve in the coming days. Given the current trend, it will take a while to even reach the $1 million mark.

More About Game Changer

Directed by S Shankar, the Telugu political action thriller is scheduled to release worldwide on January 10, 2025. The release date coincides with Sankranti festivities, which is a huge festival in the Southern regions of India.

It is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, together with Adityaram Studios and Zee Studios.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in dual roles. The supporting cast includes S. J. Suryah, Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

