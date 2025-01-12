Despite a drop at the box office, Game Changer has managed to bring a decent number to the table, and in two days, the film stands at a total of almost 75 – 76 crore. While it could not reach the 100 crore mark, surprisingly, it is still keeping the hopes high for a huge Sunday number.

Ram Charan’s film, on day 1, has already delivered the biggest Sankranti Opener of all time, surpassing Mahesh Babu‘s five-year-old record and Sarileru Neekevvaru’s 45 crore opening at the box office.

Game Changer Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, January 11, the film earned in the range of 21 – 22 crore at the box office. This is a huge drop of almost 61% from the previous day. The opening day of the film brought 54 crore at the box office.

On its opening day, Ram Charan surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his previous release, Acharya, which earned 53.50 crore at the box office and starred Chiranjeevi. With the second-day numbers, the superstar is racing toward some other films as well.

Game Changer VS Guntur Kaaram VS HanuMan

With a total of an estimated 75 – 76 crore in two days, Game Changer has already earned 59% of the lifetime collection of the last Sankranti release. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram earned 127 crore at the box office. However, Game Changer still has a long way to go before it axes Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which earned 201 crore at the box office.

It would be interesting to see where the Sunday numbers make the film land in the tally of superstar’s box office charts.

