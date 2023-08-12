Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): The Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi-led satirical comedy-drama released this Friday after much await. The film has locked horns with Gadar 2. Despite clashing at the box office both films are faring well at the ticket windows.

The film comes as a respite for Khiladi Kumar as the superstar needed a film to work at the box office as after Sooryavanshi which was released in 2021. On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s film is breaking all the records at the box office since the opening day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, Gadar 2 earned a whopping 40.10 crores while OMG 2 started off with 10.26 crores. Considering the very unique subject of s*x education at the core of Akshay Kumar’s starrer, the collection is really good for the film. Moreover, it’s an A-certificate film which is actually ironic because this one should instead be a mandatory watch for all kids. Now as per early trends, Anil Rai’s film is estimated to have earned 15-17 crores on day 2.

With a fantastic opening for the Sunny Deol starrer, early trends suggest that the film will earn around 42-44 crore on the second day.

The stage is now set for both the film OMG 2 and Gadar 2 to grow further and that would result in bountiful collections for the first five days, especially the Independence Day holiday. Pankaj Tripathi has now scored a big opening in a film where he appears in every scene, which is a huge feat indeed. As for Anil Rai’s directorial, the film will continue to break records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: With Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Pathaan’s Success Along With Jawan, Gadar 2 & Other Blockbusters In The Making; Is Bollywood Back To Era Of Success, Close To Replicating 2019’s 4000 Crore Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News