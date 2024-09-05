The Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh is reigning supreme at the box office regarding its recent re-release. The movie has especially raged a storm at the North American box office belt and has overpowered all the other South re-releases. Yes, you heard that right! Gabbar Singh has emerged as the biggest re-release at the North American box office officially dethroning Chiranjeevi starrer Indra’s lifetime collection of $65,720. Let us look at the stellar performance of the Gabbar Singh box office at the North American belt.

Gabbar Singh’s North American Box Office Collections

The Pawan Kalyan starrer earned $60,216 from 118 locations on its first day. Despite a slight dip, the collections remained steady on the 2nd day as Gabbar Singh amassed $5,807 from 7 locations. On its third day, the Harish Shankar directorial garnered $119 from 2 locations. The total gross collection of the movie now comes to a whopping $66,413. Needless to say, the Gabbar Singh box office overseas has witnessed nothing but sheer success.

Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh Dethrones The Chiranjeevi Starrer Indra

With this, Pawan Kalyan’s film also defeats Chiranjeevi’s Indra, which towered at the top spot in its lifetime collections at the North American box office belt. For the unversed, Indra’s lifetime North American box office collections came at $65,720. Now, Gabbar Singh with its gross $66,413 collections at the box office has dethroned Indra. Not only this, but the movie has also emerged as the most successful re-release for any South film in the North American box office belt. It will be interesting to see whether the Gabbar Singh box office manages to impress us further at the North American box office.

Apart from the Gabbar Singh box office, the other movies trailing close behind in their gross collections in the North American box office belt are Murari, with $60,642 gross, Simhadri, with $59,843 gross, and Jalsa, with $37,973 gross. Regarding Gabbar Singh’s original box office collection, the Pawan Kalyan starrer was released in 2012 and was the second highest-grossing Telugu film of its time, with a 104 crore box office collection worldwide. The film was mounted at a budget of around 30 crore. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ajay in the lead roles.

