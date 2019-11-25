Frozen 2 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Witnesses A Decline In Footfalls

Frozen 2 Box Office: Disney’s Frozen 2 has done well at the Indian Box Office in its first weekend as the film went strength to strength. It proved to be one of the best-earning animation films in India as it attracted the family audience and kids to cinemas in good numbers. The movie in its first weekend has made collections of 22.74 crores.

However, Frozen 2 seems to have got a blow with the start of the weekdays. According to the advance booking trends for the day, there seems to be quite a noticeable drop in the footfalls. Compared to the weekend, the trend of watching Frozen 2 among the cine-goers has come down today and that’s understandable.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing today-

Mumbai

English 2D 50%

Hindi 3D Empty

Hindi 2D Empty

English IMAX 2D Empty

English IMAX 3D Empty

English 4DX 3D Empty

Hindi 4DX 3D Empty

English MX 4D 25%

English 2D 55-60%

Hindi IMAX 3D Empty

Delhi

Hindi 3D Empty

English 3D Empty

Hindi 2D Empty

English 4DX 3D Empty

Hindi 4DX 3D Empty

English 2D Empty

English IMAX 3D Empty

Hindi IMAX 3D Empty

Bengaluru

Hindi 3D 10-15%

English 4DX 3D 20-25%

Hindi 4DX 3D Empty

English IMAX 3D Empty

English 3D Less than 10%

Hyderabad

English 3D 5%

English 2D 30-35%

Hindi 3D Empty

Hindi 2D Empty

English 4DX 3D 75%

Ahmedabad

English 4DX 3D Empty

Hindi 2D Empty

English 3D Empty

English 2D 30-35%

Chennai

English 2D 100%

English 3D 20-25%

English IMAX 3D 25%

Kolkata

English 2D Empty

Hindi 3D Empty

English 3D Empty

English IMAX 3D Empty

