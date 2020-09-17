Good content doesn’t always get its due easily and we have often seen such cases. One such case is about the cult classic, The Shawshank Redemption. Featuring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in key roles, the film is a cinematic gem.

Directed by Frank Darabont, the film released in 1994. Upon its release, the American drama received highly positive reviews from critics. But unfortunately, it failed to carry that momentum into its box office run. Made at an estimated cost of $25 million, the film made $28 million in its theatrical run, as per Box Office Mojo.

But as the saying goes “good things take time”, The Shawshank Redemption emerged highly successful upon its Home Media release. Due to the positive word-of-mouth, the film went onto collect $80 million, as stated by Jeff Baker, then-executive vice president and general manager of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. If we compare, the Home Media sales are about three times of the films theatrical business. Now isn’t that amazing?

Speaking of IMDb ratings, The Shawshank Redemption is at the top spot with a score of 9.2 out of 10, as voted by around 23 lakhs cinema enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, in one of our Fact-O-Meter pieces dedicated to the film, we enlightened our readers with one lesser-known fact. There’s one character in the film named Brooks Hatlen. He played the role of an elderly prison librarian. He is shown with his beloved crow, Jake. There was a scene related to Brook’s crow which seems to be of negligible importance but the team had to take a bit pain to film it.

There’s one scene of Brook feeding a maggot to Jake, which was monitored by American Humane Society (AHS). AHS took an objection to make use of live maggot and kill the insect while filming the scene. So the society suggested the team of The Shawshank Redemption to use a naturally died maggot for the filming.

Thus, the crew had to search for a naturally dead maggot and complete the shoot of that particular scene.

Must Read: Cardi B Takes Decision Regarding Daughter Kulture’s Custody, Will Offset Benefit? Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube