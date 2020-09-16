Christopher Nolan is a genius of filmmaking and there’s no second thought about it. He’s been part of the industry for over 22 years, but surprisingly, has delivered only 11 films. And out of that 11 brilliant pieces of work, we’ll be covering Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Inception in our today’s Fact-O-Meter article.

Inception pulled off all sorts of wonders. Be it the critical acclaim, box office run or Home Media sales, the film proved to be a major success in every department. But there’s one feat of which the makers wouldn’t be that much proud. Wondering, what we are talking about? well, don’t scratch your head as out title has revealed it all, so just keep reading for getting deep insights.

Yes, Inception was the 3rd most pirated film of 2010 as per the downloads on BitTorrent. In total, the film was downloaded 9.72 million times. Now, that’s really a huge number and speaks volumes for the popularity, but it did cause a big dent in film’s collection. The first two positions were held by Avatar (16.58 million downloads) and Kick-Ass (11.4 million downloads).

Speaking of the box office revenue, the Christopher Nolan directorial made $826 million globally. It was made at an estimated cost of $160 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It’s also the all-time highest opener for Leonardo DiCaprio with a day 1 collection of $21.78 million.

Apart from Leo, the rest of the cast comprised of Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine.

Meanwhile, during a podcast with WTF With Marc Maron, Leo was asked about the film and the ending. Just like the majority of the viewers, he confessed of being baffled too. He had said, “I have no idea. You’re just focused on your character, man! I do get involved (with the story), but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how (Inception) was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together.”

