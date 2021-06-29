F9 isn’t an extraordinary part of the Fast & Furious franchise, but the buzz is strong enough to pull a crowd in theatres. The film is in its first at the domestic box office and is performing beyond expectations. In the coming few months, the film is expected to hit India which has been a big market for the franchise. But will it be able to perform here amid the COVID conditions?

In India, the films have worked despite the COVID conditions. Regional films like Master and Crack have performed tremendously and Hollywood releases like Godzilla vs Kong too became a big hit here. Surprisingly, no Bollywood release has been able to survive in theatres. But on the whole, it’s seen that films do perform well if they have something to offer. So, it will be important to see if F9 appeals Indian audience.

One major factor that works in Fast & Furious 9’s favour is that it’s visually appealing, thanks to breathtaking stunts. Viewers will prefer to watch it on the big screen only.

All such factors pave an easy path for F9 to cross Godzilla vs Kong’s 50 crores in India. The next big target will be Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which made 68.75 crores. To reach here, the film will need to build good word of mouth, which is doubtful considering average word from mixed reviews from critics globally.

Predecessors Fast & Furious 8 and Fast & Furious 7 are out of reach as of now, which made 86 crores and 110 crores respectively. Of course, a lot depends on how India permits its theatres to operate from here on.

