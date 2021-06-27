After so much anticipation, F9 finally hit the screens in the United States and Canada on 25th June. Before the actual release, it enjoyed paid previews on Thursday. Owing to the buzz, the film was expected to collect a good amount, but the final numbers are something no one ever expected.

Advertisement

Before revealing Friday numbers, let us inform you that on Thursday, Fast & Furious 9 had made $7.1 million. It surpassed Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Trade experts had predicted around $20 million start with restrictions in theatres. Can you guess the actual number?

Advertisement

Inclusive of Thursday previews, F9 has earned a whopping $30 million at the box office. It’s the best start during the post-pandemic era. The film is now all set to bag the best weekend numbers after A Quiet Place 2 and Godzilla vs Kong that earned $57.1 million and $48.1 million respectively.

F9 is expected to earn over $70 million over the weekend in the US. Let’s see if it happens.

Helmed by Justin Lin, the film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, this is the first time John Cena playing a part in the franchise. He recently spoke on what kept him away from the franchise all these years.

Speaking about his character John said, “First and foremost, how, how does this happened? Why are we finding out about it now? What’s the importance of this character? What would make you make such a bold decision to attach the name Toretto to a character that’s invited in the ninth instalment? Why haven’t you looked at this before? All of these questions that are answered in F9 are the general legitimate questions that not only I had, but Justin (Lin) and Vin had as well,” reports Comicbook.com.

Must Read: When Amber Heard Said Being Bisexual In Hollywood Is Termed ‘Problematic’: “’How Is Anyone Going To Invest In You Romantically…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube