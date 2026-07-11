Evil Dead Burn North America Box Office: WB Eyes A Much-Needed Win After Supergirl’s Failure With Strong $2.3M Previews (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Evil Dead Burn is the third film in the rebooted Evil Dead franchise. It has earned strong box-office numbers in North America, which could prove to be a turnaround for Warner Bros. Studios after Supergirl’s massive failure. The R-rated movie has earned more than Smile and Candyman from the previews. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Evil Dead’s latest addition earned strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It earned 72% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics’ consensus states, “Sébastien Vanicek spills guts with glory in this latest installment of Evil Dead, featuring the meanest, nastiest, and ickiest chapter that is sure to leave fans with a wickedly satisfying Burn for more.” The audience rating stands at 81%, which is good, and with strong word of mouth, it would do well financially.

Evil Dead Burn’s previews collection at the North American box office

Warner Bros is having a tough time at the box office with Supergirl completely failing; this could turn things around for the studio. Industry tracker Luiz Fernando reports via his X post that Evil Dead Burn earned strong numbers from the Thursday previews, which are higher than those of Smile and Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Burn collected $2.3 million from the Thursday previews. It is less than Evil Dead Rise’s $2.5 million preview collection at the North American box office. For the record, Evil Dead Rise was released in 2023, and it collected $24.5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Evil Dead’s latest film is tracking to earn between $20 million and $24 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It could have the second-biggest or lowest debut in the rebooted franchise, but it will not be the franchise’s best. 2013’s Evil Dead collected $25.7 million in its debut weekend, and Evil Dead Rise collected $24.5 million in its opening weekend.

What is the film about?

The film follows a young woman who seeks solace with her in-laws following the death of her husband, as the family comes together in a secluded house. The gathering becomes a “family reunion from hell” as members gradually turn into Deadites. Evil Dead Burn was released on July 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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