Eternals Box Office Day 4 (India): Dips On Monday, All Eyes On Stability From Here

After bringing in 7.35 crores on its opening day and then staying stable during the rest of the weekend to accumulate 19.15 crores, Eternals dipped on Monday to bring in 2.50 crores. This is a little more than expected since ideally, around 3 crores would have been still decent. Agreed that Friday was Diwali and hence one can’t have numbers comparable to that on Monday. Still, even Sunday was 6.05 crores and hence 50% against that would have been a better bet.

Nonetheless, the film has still enjoyed an overall good four-day number, what with 21.65 crores coming in so far. Yes, a first week total of 30 crores would have been a good bit as that would have set the stage for a 40 crores lifetime at the least. For now, though, it looks like the first week numbers would be in the vicinity of 27 crores and if one looks at that in isolation, even this is fine considering the fact that no other Hollywood film has managed such a first-week total in the last 20 odd months.

Moreover, this is also a new franchise that is being set up by Marvel. In India, typically those superhero or action films work which are already set franchises, and new offerings take time to establish. Now that the start has been made for Eternals as well, one can expect the next instalment – as and when it releases – to find an even better reception.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

