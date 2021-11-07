Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals was one of the anticipated films of the year. The superhero film is the first major Marvel film to get a theatrical release in India as cinema halls were shut due to the pandemic. Now that the MCU magnum opus has finally released let’s find out what’s the advance booking status looks like.

The film is doing wonders at the box office after receiving a slow start. The ardent fans of the studios were super eager to watch the flick and people are thronging towards cinema with spot bookings rather than opting for online bookings.

Although international reviews are mixed for Eternals but the Chloe Zhao’s film has been receiving great response from the Indian audience. The first-day box office reports came out great but let’s see what day 3 looks like.

Mumbai

The response for Eternals in Mumbai has been poor since day 1, and till now close to 30% of the shows are only booked for the day.

Delhi-NCR

The show timings in the capital city are comparatively higher than Mumbai and booking status seems improved as 40% of the shows are booked and it’s filling fast.

Bengaluru

The booking status remains unchanged and the day 3 response is totally dry. There’s no improvement in Bengaluru, but still, there’s hope for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals.

Hyderabad

Both 3D and 2D versions of the film is receiving a great response in Hyderabad. Around 60% of shows are booked and it is expected to get better.

Chandigarh

The booking status has slightly improved in Chandigarh; more than 60% of the shows are booked.

Chennai

The advance booking is terrific in Chennai, although it’s just morning and 90% of shows are already booked. The Marvel fan from the city seems really interested to watch Eternals on the big screen.

Pune

The booking status remains unaffected in the city and it is similar to yesterday. Only a handful number of shows are booked till now.

