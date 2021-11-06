Singer ADELE has sparked rumours over her engagement with partner Rich Paul after being seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger. The star was seen in London with the large gold and prominently on show on her left ring finger.

The attention to the jewellery was on point when as she was seen adjusting her plain black face mask, boasting her new seven-stone weight loss in a chic all-black outfit. It was noted that this was the first time that she was seen wearing a ring, on the wedding finger which was seen to be bare during her Vogue 73 Questions video last month.

This new addition in Adele’s life is noticed after she was seen with boyfriend Rich Paul in the UK enjoying a swanky Chinese dinner at Mayfair’s Kai. The Sun recently revealed that the singer had planned to introduce Rich to her family and friends during their time in UK.

It was also noted by a source close to the singer that, “Adele will be joined by Rich when she comes back to the UK. She wants to introduce him to her wider circle of friends he has never met. Being able to show him where she grew up means a lot to her.”

Adele went Instagram Official with her new boyfriend back in September where they talked openly about their romance in their interview with Vogue last month. She gushed: “Rich just incredibly arrived. I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great. He’s so f***ing funny.”

The couple was first seen together in a basketball game in Phoenix in July. After her split from Simon Konecki back in 2019, this is her first public romance. She and Simon have a son Angelo, who is nine-year-old.

Presently, Adele is in England to record an ITV special, which will star guest celebrities like Alan Carr and Little Mix.

