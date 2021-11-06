Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recent split is now the talk of the H-town. The duo called it quits just recently and the reason for it is Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid. Now recently Gigi’s family broke their silence on her split with ex-beau Zayn. Check it out.

Advertisement

For the Unversed, it was said that Zayn had a very heated argument with Yolanda and that’s how things escalated leading to the split.

Advertisement

Now, recently the Hadid family opened up on how they feel about Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s breakup. Let’s just say it’s not very nice on what the have to say. A source close to the family stated to Hollywoodlife that “Gigi’s family has been very supportive and stood by her throughout all of this,” the source revealed that they “haven’t been the biggest fans of Zayn.” The source further shared, “They’re protective of her and of Khai and have seen them having issues for awhile now, but the family is very private so not many people knew. Gigi is very close with her mom and siblings and no matter what, they’re going to stand by her.”

Talking more about the situation, the source claimed that Gigi Hadid is “100% done” with Zayn Malik and also stated that the Hadids are “relieved.” Another source while conversing with HL said Gigi’s siblings just want “what’s best” for her. “Anwar is fiercely protective over his family, particularly when it comes to the men they date.” The second source further added that “All he wants is for his sisters to find good partners who treat them with complete respect. Bella feels the same way, and just wants what’s best for her sister.”

“They support Gigi’s decisions when it comes to any custody and co-parenting agreements for Khai, but they don’t want anything to do with Zayn,” the source finally said. “He burned a bridge with them and they’re done.”

Seems like there is no coming back from this one!

What do you think about the whole situation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Wants A Marvel-DC Crossover! Thinks Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot & He Can Make It Happen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube