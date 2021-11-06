Marvel Studios’ Big Diwali Entertainer Eternals have been welcomed by audiences across India!

Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao’s superhero magnum opus has opened with a bang in India post a phenomenal global box office, with Day 1 figures of Rs. 8.75 cr GBOC and 7.35 cr NBOC

Despite huge local Hindi and South competition, Eternals first-day opening is a testament to the huge fan following and craze for Marvel films in India.

Previously, while speaking to Fandom, Chloe Zhao had said that there were 12 main characters in Eternals, however, they ended up getting rid of two as development went on.

“There were 12 characters when I first read it; 12 Eternals,” the director explained. “We had to let two go along the way.” Having ten new heroes is a daunting task in itself, let alone there being twelve. The director further said, “Some characters don’t need the most screen time. It’s about what they do with the screen time. They have to be memorable.”

“And when we looked at these 10 unique individuals, we thought about how they represent 10 aspects of human nature. They’ve been here for so long, who they become today is a big part of who we are,” Chloé Zhao added. “And so it was actually equally important that they remain memorable. All 10 of them had the same weight; not necessarily screen time, but the weight.”

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The MCU‘s magnum opus features a massive line up of star cast that includes, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Harish Patel, Kit Harrington

