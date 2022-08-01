There was good growth on Sunday for Ek Villain Returns as the film collected 9.02 crores. On Friday and Saturday the film had managed to go past the 7 crores mark and though there was a bit of an increase in numbers on Saturday, one waited to some reasonably substantial growth coming in as well. Had that not been the case then there was always a risk that the John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer may end up seeing a fall on Monday. Thankfully, the collections went past the 9 crores mark on Sunday and stood at 9.02 crores.

Ideally these numbers should have come on Saturday and then Sunday collections should have been above the 10 crores mark. That would have ensured Monday numbers to be in 4-5 crores range at least. However, since the growth is not on the same lines, one still waits to see how things turn out to be on Monday. That would be key to gauge whether the film would close its run at 50 crores or go more than that as well.

So far, the film has collected 23.54 crores and that’s far better than the next in line, Heropanti 2 [17.50 crores] which had started at 7 crores as well. It doesn’t say much though since ideally for a franchise offering like Ek Villain Returns the collections ought to be bigger. However, with nothing really working in the recent times and the films turning into disasters left, right and centre, this Mohit Suri offering is at least generating some footfalls to keep theatres engaged.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

