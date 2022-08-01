7 months and close to 50 films later, Ek Villain Returns has found an entry amongst the Top 10 weekends of 2022 for Hindi films. This is in fact counting south dubbed films as well which have done well this year, and even then EVR is amongst the best of the lot. If one removes Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR from the list then the Mohit Suri directed film will go even higher up in the charts.

Advertisement

Audiences always have a mind of their own and they chose to give a dekko to Ek Villain Returns even before release. It wasn’t as if there was any substantial advance booking since that’s reported primarily for the multiplexes. At single screens the advance booking is as it is low as there is current booking that’s more prevalent there. That’s the reason why even though the morning shows didn’t indicate much on Friday with the footfalls staying low, things changed from afternoon as well when word of mouth started spreading and that’s where the win lies.

Advertisement

This was also seen in the manner Sunday grew and as a result there was no doubt whatsoever that Ek Villain Returns would have a solid number by the end of the day. Of course, anything in the vicinity of 10 crores would have been great but then when in the times 9 crores are not coming in for majority of films even over a full weekend, EVR managed to get 9.02 crores. As for the weekend of 23.54 crores, it is far better than even lifetime of several Bollywood biggies that have released this year.

Meanwhile, here is the list of Top 10 weekend openers of 2022:

KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores

RRR [Hindi] – 75.57 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 39.40 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 36.93 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 36.17 crores

Shamshera – 31.75 crores

The Kashmir Files – 27.15 crores

Ek Villain Returns – 23.54 crores

Now what has to be seen is that where does Ek Villain Returns land in the charts after completing its first week at the box office.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 36: Varun Dhawan Starrer Crosses 85 Crores, Stays On As 4th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram