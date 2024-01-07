Just before the line goes flat and plain, the little peaks of the few last breaths are normal, and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is facing at the box office. It has definitely jumped on its box office day 17, and that was expected of it.

Enjoying the last weekend before eight+ films from across all the film industries take over from the film. The screens will have to be considerably chopped out to fit in new releases.

Surpassing the 200 crore club, this is actually the worst-case scenario anyone could’ve expected from a Rajkumar Hirani film. In 2023, Jawan outgrossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & the pedestal was set sky-high for Dunki.

Rajkumar Hirani’s family entertainer has registered a jump of over 60% on its 17th day compared to the day before. On its third Sunday, Dunki has brought in another 4-5 crores to take the grand total somewhere in the range of 215-216 crores.

Why 200 crores are not bad, not outstanding?

If you’ve two films in a year crossing 1000+ crore grossers back to back, the expectations from the third one will take a plunge. Dunki won’t even manage to earn half of what Pathaan & Jawan have.

Meanwhile, check out the footfalls registered by Shah Rukh Khan’s three films in 2023:

Pathaan – 3.49 crores

Jawan – 3.90+ crores

Dunki – 1 crore and counting

The total sum of footfalls is 8.39+ crores at the Indian box office, which is indeed earth-shattering! The superstar has made his mark in Bollywood, and it is a slap in the face to people who thought Shah Rukh Khan’s time as an actor was over!

