Dream Girl Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: A Dreamy Monday!

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in lead had hit the theatres 4 days back, and it’s already witnessing a dream run with numbers that are creating storm at the box office. Although there are multiple other options like Section 375, Saaho, Mission Mangal, and Chhichhore still in the run, clearly the early trends are proving what the first choice of audience has been!

The movie has made collections of 44.57 crores till yesterday. Dream Girl was a word-of-mouth dependent affair and that being tremendous since its Day 1, everything has been working in favour of this Ayushmann starrer. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, Dream Girl has added another 7-7.50 crores in its kitty, clearly passing the Monday test with flying colours!

This will bring the overall collection of Dream Girl to 51.57-52.07 crores. It will be exciting to see how the movie fairs with the initiation of the week, and that will decide its major fate at the box office.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the response to “Dream Girl“, and says he is happy that the audience has accepted him as an “entertaining hero”.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, “Dream Girl” narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

“I’m delighted that ‘Dream Girl‘ has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried my hand at a mass entertainer with ‘Dream Girl‘ and I’m happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero,” Ayushmann said.

