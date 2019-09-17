Chhichhore Day 11 Early Trends: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and team continues to attract footfalls with Chhichhore even in its second week despite a tough competition with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. The movie saw rocking hold coming in on second Monday.

When compared with second Friday’s collection of 5.34 crores, Chhichhore remained rock steady on second Monday i.e. day 11. It earned 4-4.50 crores to take the grand total to 98.06-98.56 crores, according to The early trends flowing in.

Also, it is set to enter the coveted club of 100 crores by today thus emerging to be another big success of 2019.

“Chhichhore”, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom. But he has a lot more to do in his life. Sushant on Saturday took to Instagram and shared his wish list.

From learning how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to get six pack abs in six weeks, Sushant has shared a list of his dreams which he wants to achieve in his life.

The 33-year-old has some materialistic dreams too. He wants to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wants to contribute his bit for the environment as he is planning to plant 1000 trees. Directed by Nitesh Tiwary, the movie released on 6th September 2019.

