5 Dreamy Styles Of Our Very Own ‘Dream Girl’ Ayuhsmann Khurrana

While the industry is all gaga about the fashion choices of Ranveer Singh and Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh, one certainly underrated fashionista in the house is Ayushmann Khurrana. While the actor has more fashion hits than flops the fashion circle does not seem to give credit to the Article 15 actor for his impeccable choice of outfits and the breeze with which he carries himself.

So here’s our pick of the 5 dreamy outfits that Dream Girl actor flaunted like a true BOSS!

1. A Knight In The Shining Armour:

Looking nothing less than a perfect gentleman, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper as he turn showstopper for celebrated designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna for the Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

2. Suited-Up:

For the song launch of his latest release, Ayushmann was all suited up in a brick red blazer teamed with a red round neck t-shirt over a white shirt. The 3 piece was complimented by a similar toned tie, beige pants and formal tan shoes.

The actor, styled by Isha Bhansali rocked the formal look with every bit of class.

3. Black & White:

Ayushmann kick started the promotions of Dream Girl with this rap style uber cool black and white hoodie over a casual black round neck t-shirt. The actor teamed this with grayish blue striped cotton pants and casual white sneakers. Styled by Isha Bhansali the actor pulled of this casual outfit making it look as glamorous as it could.

4. Shining Bright In Greens

Well not everyone can flaunt neon’s which such class and not make a fool themselves. Ayushmann oozes confidence as he strikes a pose in this Neon Green 3 piece suit with a blue stripped tie and funky sports shoes to complete his look.

5. The Army Man

Ayushmann looked macho in his dhoti styled army pants that were teamed with a casual grey t-shirt and he finished his look with a military print jacket. The outfit highlighted the much toned body of the actor and Ayushmann certainly did not miss a chance to flex his biceps in the outfit styled by Isha Bhansali.

