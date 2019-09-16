Bhuj The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn Gets His Reel-Life Brother In Televison Star Mahesh Shetty

Actor Mahesh Shetty, a known name in the telly world, will be playing Ajay Devgn’s younger brother in the upcoming movie “Bhuj: The Pride of India“.

Mahesh calls it a very special film. “I am grateful to be a part of such an incredible story. This film celebrates the bravery and dedication of the women of India. It was a pleasure working with Ajay Sir and the entire team of ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India‘,” he added.

According to sources, Mahesh will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot.

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha along with others in major roles

The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial is slated to release next year.

Apart from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Ajay also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, & Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s Telugu venture RRR with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film will mark the superstar’s debut in Tollywood.

