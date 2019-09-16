Katrina Kaif’s Lookalike Is The Most Unbelievable Doppelganger Of Any Celeb You’ve Ever Seen!

There is an age-old saying of “there are 7 people in the world, having a similar face like yours” and we feel Katrina Kaif has just found one of hers. Alina Rai, who rules the TikTok space with her charm, is almost impossible to believe doppelganger of Katrina.

Before this, we’ve seen doppelgangers of various other celebs like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan and many more. But Alina is by far the most believable lookalike of all of them.

Take a look at Alina’s posts from Instagram:







We’re sure, she might be getting many requests for a selfie, autographs on being mistaken for the superstar. Apart from posting TikTok videos, she’s known for being a fashion blogger too. With over 30K followers on Instagram, she follows a fan base of 166K followers on Instagram. We believe, half of them are there to see how good ‘Katrina’ she can be.

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for “Sooryavanshi” directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.

“Sooryavanshi” brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as “Namastey London“, “Sing Is Kinng“, “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye“, “Welcome” and “Tees Maar Khan”.

“Sooryavanshi” is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two “Singham” films and “Simmba“.

In “Sooryavanshi“, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 “Simmba“, starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

