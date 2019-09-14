Dream Girl is all set for a Dream run at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana led film opened to a good response at the box office as it earned 10.05 crores on Day 1.

Now, the film is looking for a good big jump on Saturday, at least the Advance Booking trends suggest so. Let’s have a look at how the film is trending in some of the major cities today.

Mumbai

Dream Girl is getting love from Mumbai on Saturday as there are 20-25% shows going housefull or filling fast. This is a very good number because the film has got a healthy screen space.

Delhi

It seems Delhi is going crazy for Pooja played by Ayushmann because almost every other show is on the verge of getting housefull. 40-45% shows in Delhi are going housefull or filling fast at this moment.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is rocking as the audience has showered the film with great love and warmth. As per the trends right now, there are about 60-65% shows which are “orange” on booking apps which means they will be housefull very soon and some of them are already packed to their capacity.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is also similar with 50-55% shows going housefull and filling fast. That’s huge for this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Chennai

Dream Girl has got a limited release in Chennai but is doing really well with almost 50% of all the shows going housefull or filling fast.

Kolkata, Chandigarh & Ahmedabad

Kolkata and Chandigarh are similar with a good number of 15-20%. Ahmedabad is decent with 10-15% shows running housefull or filling fast so far. The numbers expected to increase as the day proceeds.

