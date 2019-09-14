Dream Girl Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: It’s Just An Upward Trend From Here For Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is all set to be a force to reckon with! The movie opened to double digits number and it’s all set for a remarkable jump on day 2. That’s also special because all of this news are coming on the day of Ayushmann’s birthday. The positive word of mouth has helped the film in getting a headstart, but it’s the content that will help it to move forward on the weekdays.

The movie collected 10.05 crores on its day 1 which made the film Ayushmann’s highest opener to date. He’s literally on a roll as Dream Girl preps up to become his 6th back to back success. Not just successes, his last 3 films have been ‘SUPER HITS’ at the box office. It’s just an upward trend for the movie from here.

It opened to a 20-25% of morning occupancy on day 1 but the same has jumped almost double on the 2nd day. The morning occupancy of day 2 for the film is 40-45% which is a huge improvement. This also means the evening shows could almost go up to 80-90% as the advance is mind-blowing too. It’s facing some competition from Chhichhore but if this continues, Dream Girl will carve its own way.

Predicting the business of ‘Dream Girl‘ at the box-office, Annu Kapoor recently said: “I feel this film is definitely going to work. It will do a business of more than 180 crores. More specifically, it’s going to do business between 178 crores to 187 crores. I feel good films have always worked and appreciated by the audience and this film will not be an exception to it.”

Annu Kapoor is collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the second time after their critically and commercially successful film “Vicky Donor‘”, which released in 2012.

Sharing his experience of working with Ayushmann, Kapoor said: “In 2012, when we did an iconic film called ‘Vicky Donor’, the industry got an actor like Ayushmann. A few years back, I was working with a superstar in a film and he told me that Ayushmann is giving tough competition to all the actors. I asked him if he was talking about his acting and he told me, ‘I am talking about remuneration!’ I feel that’s a huge compliment that he is giving competition to the superstars of this industry.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!