Dream Girl Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurranna Gets Another Superb Start, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Ekta Kapoor Set For Celebrations

Ayushmann Khurranna has done it again. His Dream Girl has taken a fabulous start all over. It was always expected to open in 8-10 crores range and Friday collections are on the higher side, what with 10.05 crores coming in. This is quite good as for a film of this scale, size and release, a double digit score is a very positive sign.

The Raaj Shandilyaa directed film was carrying good buzz all through and by the time it was ready to release, the hype too had built considerably. There were clear indications that the comedy of errors would find audiences across masses and classes, and that too in A, B as well as C centers. This is what happened too as the film opened well universally. Moreover, there is critical acclaim too with very positive word of mouth from the audience, something which is a lethal combination indeed.

For Ekta Kapoor and her Balaji Motion Pictures, this is their highest opening day of the year by going way past Judgementall Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi. In fact there would be further growth for the film over the weekend and it would be interesting to see how much closer do the numbers come near the 40 crores mark before weekdays kick-start.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!