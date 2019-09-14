EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan On Mission Mangal Crossing 200 Crores: “I Am Overjoyed & Wanna Dance”

“This Independence Day, The Sky Is Not The Limit.” That’s what the makers of Mission Mangal starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and others had claimed when they released posters of their film. The August 15 release did what it promised. It didn’t just became the highest grosser film of everyone related but also became their first ever 200 crores grosser.

Vidya who played the role of an ISRO scientist instrumental in making the Mars Orbiter Mission a success is over the moon with this great accomplishment.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Vidya shares her happiness and tells that she wants to dance at this moment. “I am thrilled, I am elated, I am overjoyed, I am humbled and I wanna dance. I am so so so happy and so grateful. It’s just amazing how people have embraced this film and have given it so much love. It’s really beautiful.”

She further adds, “I personally have received so much love for this film that I feel truly blessed. Really I am doing a little dance while I am sending you this voice message.”

Vidya also took to social media to thank her fans. Along with a fan-made video, the actress wrote, “200 crores ….. Two hundred crores 🤩 !!!!!!!

Thank you to each of you who watched and loved the film and…and who showed us love and showered us with it 💖!! Thank you Universe 🙏💃🏻!!!! “

Directed by Jagan Shakti and also starring Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari & Sharman Joshi, the film has earned 200.16 crores in 4 weeks.

Meanwhile, Vidya will be next seen in great mathematician Shakuntala Devi’s biopic and also in the biopic of India’s first lady PM Indira Gandhi.

