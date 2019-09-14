While being a star kid is fascinating for most of us, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has a different tale to tell altogether. Karan, who is all set to mark his debut, Pal Pal Dil K Paas alongside another newbie Saheer Bamba has revealed that carrying the Deol surname was often a source of embarrassment for him.

The actor in a recent interview to DNA has said that he was more often than not ragged and bullied for being Sunny Deol’s son. The star kid revealed, “I still remember that sports meet in my school that I was part of. Three boys from a higher class came and lifted me in the air and said, ‘Agar Sunny Deol ka beta hai to apne aap ko bacha ke dikha.’ I was so embarrassed! The only support I had was my mother. So, at the time, it was tough to be a Deol.”

Speaking about him being the next target of the industry’s ‘Nepotism Debate’ Karan states, “It’s obvious. I got the launchpad because of my father. I can’t run away from that fact or lie about it. That doesn’t mean I have not put in work or effort in this film. Before this film started, I started working on it. I was well-prepared for every scene because I don’t want people to target me. Nepotism doesn’t bother me because I’m giving 100 per cent for the film I am working in.”

Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil K Paas is all set to release on the 20th September 2019. The film also marks the debut of Sahher Bamba as the female lead alongside Karan in the romance drama.

