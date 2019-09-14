Chhichhore Box Office Day 8: Continues Its Uninterrupted Run In The Second Week, It’s A Major Success

There is no stopping Chhichhore. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is pretty much enjoying an uninterrupted run in the second week as well with 5.34 crores more coming on the second Friday. Before the film’s release, there were many who believed that these could well be the collections on the first day. However, what transpired in the entire first week was fantabulous with collections staying very good to excellent right through. Now the trend could well be repeated in the second week as well as the start has been made in a very impressive manner.

The Nitesh Tiwari directed film has collected 74.17 crores already and it is pretty much a given that 90 crores would certainly be crossed before the second weekend is through. In fact if one looks at the kind of growth that the campus entertainer evidenced in the first weekend, it won’t be surprising if the collections go a little over the 90 crores mark as well. Post that, entry into the 100 Crore Club should be a cakewalk and that should be achieved before the second week is through.

The film is now a definite superhit for sure and that is heartening indeed for everyone associated with the film, audiences, as well as industry as a whole since different genres are being accepted by audiences on week by week basis. 2019 has been generally good for the movies and the major success of Chhichhore is now an icing on the cake.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

