Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses Two More Akshay Kumar Films

Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl remained steady on its 3rd Monday as it added 2 crores more. The 18 days total business of the film is 129 crores and it will cross the 130 crores mark today.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl has crossed the lifetime business of films like Rustom (127.49 crores), Airlift (129 crores) & Stree (129.67 crores) to become 43rd highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

The next targets of Dream Girl are Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (133.04 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) & also Ayushmann’s highest grosser Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores).

With a business like this, Dream Girl is a clear Super Hit at the Box Office. The film was made on a budget of just 30 crores and now it’s all set to reap a profit of more than 100 crores for the makers.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has another movie, Bala coming up later in 2019. Next year, he will again have three films, and he is nothing but excited.

Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Aanand L. Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and he reveals that there will one more unannounced project that will be up for release.

“It’s looking like a hectic but exciting 2020. I will have at least 3 films releasing again and I can’t wait to show audiences the diverseness of these projects. Each one of these three films have a strong script and the stories are remarkably different,” he said.

“I have always considered real people as the heroes of my films and their lives, circumstances have inspired me to tell their stories on screen. Next year will be no different. Along with these releases, I will have several new exciting announcements to share and I will start filming them too. So, I can’t wait for 2020 – it will be my busiest year in cinema,” added the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!