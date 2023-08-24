Ayushmann Khurrana is searching for one successful film in the post-pandemic era, and Dream Girl 2 seems to be one that outing for him. With the goodwill of its predecessor, DM 2 is showing positive signs so far, and despite Gadar 2 mania all across the nation, a good trend is being witnessed in day 1’s advance booking at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

DM 2 is a sequel to Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, which was a massive hit at the Indian box office and earned well over 130 crores. It enjoyed a strong repeat value among the audience, so expectations are high from the upcoming entertainer. The good news is the advance booking response has been good, with the pace picking up in the last few hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office update, Dream Girl 2 has sold tickets worth 2 crores gross all across the country for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes ticket sales of over 65,000. This is a good number, and if the film manages positive word-of-mouth, the opening might even go beyond double digits. On BookMyShow, DM 2 is selling 2.39K tickets per hour. By 12 a.m., the figure might touch the mark of 2.75-3 crores gross.

Dream Girl 2 is now in a comfortable position, and this all is happening in the presence of Gadar 2 fever. So, we can clearly see the sequel factor strongly coming into play, and now, let’s hope the content strikes the right chord with viewers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Japan): SS Rajamouli’s Blockbuster Is Now Just 17 Crores Away From Hitting The 1300 Crore Milestone, Watched By Over 15 Lakh People

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News