Dobaaraa has emerged as a major flop at the box office. The film could gather only 0.20 crores* on Tuesday and that’s very meagre even after one considers the fact that this is a niche film. Even with the most restricted segment of audiences, there are certain footfalls that are still needed otherwise what’s the point of even bringing a film to theatres.

In case of Dobaaraa, the unfortunate thing is that it’s not working at all in theatres despite the fact that it has merits. Anurag Kashyap has adapted the Spanish film Mirage well in Hindi and Taapsee Pannu too has played her part well as that of a woman who is out to find the hidden truth and changer her present and future. It was a complicated film to make and enact in, and the team deserves credit for trying something different for the Indian audience. However such is the current situation that audiences need a real good reason to step into theatres and Dobaaraa didn’t turn out to be that.

The film currently stands at mere 3.48 crores* and with rapidly falling collections on the weekdays, the first week would close at under 4 crores mark. Post that there isn’t much that is expected to come in which means the lifetime would stay only around 4 crores at best. This is definitely not the kind of numbers that the makers would have bargained for and they would pronto move on to their next now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

