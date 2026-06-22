Disclosure Day has achieved a solid milestone at the worldwide box office despite a steep drop and facing Toy Story 5 in its second weekend. The movie is also expected to cross a major milestone at the domestic box office. Steven Spielberg’s movie will decline further at the box office amid Toy Story 5’s solid opening. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

The sci-fi saga is experiencing a weak run at the box office in North America. It has collected $17 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office despite a Father’s Day boost. The movie experienced a sharp drop of 61.8% from last weekend, when it opened in theaters. The movie has hit the $78.3 million cume at the North American box office. It is expected to cross $100 million domestically in its theatrical run.

2nd three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $4.9 million

Saturday – $6.2 million

Sunday – $5.8 million

Total – $17 million

Disclosure Day crosses $150 million milestone worldwide

According to reports, Disclosure Day collected $18.7 million at the overseas box office. It went down by 62% from last weekend at the overseas box office. It has hit the $82.2 million cume at the international box office. The sci-fi flick has earned this sum in 82 international markets. Alongside the $78.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has surpassed the $150 million milestone. The worldwide collection has hit $160.4 million cume in two weekends.

The sci-fi movie is tracking to earn $200 million at the worldwide box office. It is tracking to earn between $230 million and $260 million at the worldwide box office. Steven Spielberg‘s film is underperforming at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $78.3 million

International – $82.1 million

Worldwide – $160.4 million

What is the film about?

Disclosure Day follows TV meteorologist Margaret Fairchild and cybersecurity expert Daniel Kellner as they uncover evidence of a decades-long conspiracy that has hidden the existence of extraterrestrial life. As mysterious psychic abilities and alien secrets emerge, they race to reveal the truth to the world before powerful forces silence them forever. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

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