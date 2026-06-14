Disclosure Day has been hit by mixed word of mouth, as per reports, but it would still exceed the industry’s projections for its opening weekend. The film has landed with a strong number at the North American box office, and it is expected to have one of the best openings for Steven Spielberg in the Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones franchises. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been rated B on CinemaScore and has landed at #1 at the box office in North America. The Emily Blunt starrer will have this week to get full attention, as Toy Story 5 releases next Friday, which would be a major distraction for this sci-fi flick. Although the genre and target audience differ, a mixed word of mouth could still impact its theatrical run as more major releases are set to open in the coming weeks.

Disclosure Day opening day collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day collected $19 million on its opening day at the box office in North America. It also includes $6.5 million from the Thursday previews. It is on par with Interstellar‘s $19 million and below Kingdom of the Apes’ $22.1 million. It has opened at #1 in the domestic box office rankings.

Opening weekend update

The film was initially projected to earn between $30 million and $35 million, but with such strong previews and an opening-day gross, it is expected to exceed those projections. According to industry trackers, the Emily Blunt starrer is now expected to earn between $45 million and $50 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

Thus, it would beat Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One’s $41.8 million opening weekend gross and become the 2nd-biggest debut of the director behind Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones. It will be only under the War of the Worlds’ $64.9 million, released more than two decades ago. Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, was released on June 12.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Worldwide Box Office: Becomes Universal’s Second-Highest-Grossing Film In The Post-COVID Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News