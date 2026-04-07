Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s reunion for Dhurandhar 2 is shining bright at the box office. The highest-grossing Bollywood film in history is continues its glorious run. After the blockbuster first two weeks, it is also missing milestones in its third week. Scroll below for the day 20 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 20 Early Trends

First things first, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a never-before-seen run in the first two weeks of its theatrical journey. It has already emerged as the third best-selling Indian film on BookMyShow. The pace will not inevitably slow down, but it is a big box office blockbuster, so whatever is being added is only a bonus.

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 earned 10-11 crore net on day 20. Despite the mid-week blues, it has still maintained its double-digit daily streak in India. The net box office collection will land around 1062-1063 crore. All is well as the spy action thriller is on track to inaugurate the 1100 crore club for Hindi cinema!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 26.5 crore

Day 18: 28 crore

Day 19: 11 crore

Day 20: 10-11 crore (estimates)

Total: 1062-1063 crore

Fails to secure a spot among the top 3 highest third Tuesdays!

Ranveer Singh starrer is flirting around the 10 crore mark on the third Tuesday. It earned almost 1/2 of the OG Dhurandhar, which brought in an impressive 20.4 crore. The sequel failed to secure a spot among the top 3, as it needed a minimum of 13 crore to beat Baahubali 2.

Check out the top 3 highest third Tuesday collections in India across all languages (net):

Dhurandhar: 20.4 crore Pushpa 2: 15 crore Baahubali 2: 13 crore

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