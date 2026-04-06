Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is achieving new benchmarks for Bollywood. The spy-action thriller sequel has maintained its double-digit streak for 19 straight days in India. It has now crossed the 1050 crore milestone. Scroll below for the early trends!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Day 19 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 collected between 12-14 crore on day 19. The run is excellent amid strong word of mouth, which continues to drive more footfall. There’s no significant competition until the arrival of Bhooth Bangla on April 17, 2026, and Aditya Dhar’s directorial is making the most of the situation.

The total collection in India reaches 1053-1055 crore net after 19 days. Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has moved past the 1050 crore milestone, becoming the first Bollywood film in history to achieve the feat. It is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film, chasing the lifetime of Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore).

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 26.5 crore

Day 18: 28 crore

Day 19: 12-14 crore (estimates)

Total: 1053-1055 crore

Where does it stand among the top 3 third Monday collections?

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer registered never-before-seen footfalls in the first two weeks of its box office run. Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have missed an entry into the top 3 third Monday collections of all time. It needed a minimum of 14 crore to beat Baahubali 2.

Check out the top 3 highest third Monday collections of all time (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 19.7 crore Pushpa 2: 14.25 crore Baahubali 2: 14 crore

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