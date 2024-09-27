The highly-anticipated Marathi film Dharmaveer 2 has finally marked its grand arrival at the Indian box office. Starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in key roles, the biographical political drama had an immense buzz on the ground level, and that has clearly been converted to footfalls today as it registered one of the biggest Marathi openings in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading for a detailed report about day 1 early estimates!

The first installment, Dharmaveer, was released in 2022, and it was welcomed with positive reviews by critics. Prasad Oak and other actors were praised for their performances. Critics also hailed other departments like direction, music, and screenplay. Even among the ticket-buying audience, this Marathi biggie received a big thumbs up. As a result, it emerged as a blockbuster.

Coming to the sequel, Dharmaveer 2 has registered an excellent start, and almost the entire chunk of business is coming from Maharashtra. As the film is based on the late Anand Dighe, a superb response from Thane district has been witnessed. Even regions like Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai suburban have performed brilliantly.

Combined with urban centers, Dharmaveer 2 also registered good occupancy in semi-urban centers and interiors. Such a strong performance across Maharashtra has resulted in the film earning 1.50-1.70 crores net at the Indian box office. Yes, the highly-anticipated sequel is estimated to earn 1.50-1.70 crores on day 1, which is a solid start.

While Dharmaveer 2 has marked a strong start, it was expected to earn more, considering Dharmaveer’s opening of 2.05 crores in 2022. The film was expected to comfortably cross 2 crores and challenge Ved’s 2.25 crores to register the biggest opening for a Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Nonetheless, the Prasad Oak starrer is aiming to earn big in the coming days, considering its grand release in Maharashtra.

