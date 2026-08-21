Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 42 Update! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Massive competition has arrived at the Indian box office, but Dhamaal 4 still continues to mint moolah, although on the lower end. Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy has completed six weeks in theatres. Scroll below to know the total collection and profits.

Will miss beating Raid 2 in India!

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added 2 lakh more to its kitty on day 42. With that, its sixth week total wraps up at 31 lakh. There’s been strong competition from Awarapan 2, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Batwara 1947 have also stolen a chunk of the screens.

The total box office collection in India stands at 177.81 crore net. It is Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time. The adventure comedy was inches away from surpassing Raid 2 (179.30 crore) and entering the top 5, but it will miss the mark by a small margin. Including GST, the gross earnings wrap up at 209.8 crore after 42 days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Week 4: 9.18 crore

Week 5: 3.85 crore

Week 6: 31 lakh

Total: 177.81 crore

Where do the profits stand?

Indra Kumar’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 150 crore. In six weeks, the makers have minted returns of 27.81 crore. Dhamaal 4 has gained the plus verdict in India, with a profit percentage of 18.5%. It is also the highest-grossing film of the Dhamaal franchise.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 42 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 177.81 crore

ROI: 27.81 crore

ROI%: 18.5%

India gross: 209.8 crore

Overseas gross: 26.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 236.3 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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