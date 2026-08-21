Awarapan 2 vs Saiyaara Box Office 7-Day Comparison! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi has knocked it out of the park with his action thriller sequel, Awarapan 2. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it has emerged as a superhit in a week. But how is Disha Patani co-starrer performing compared to Bollywood’s last romantic blockbuster, Saiyaara? Scroll below for the detailed analysis!

Awarapan 2 scores a 117 crore+ opening week

The sequel factor was expected to benefit Emraan Hashmi’s film, but it surpassed all expectations on the opening day itself. While trade predicted a day 1 of around 15 crore, it brought in a whopping 23.4 crore. The craze continued during the opening weekend, with a total of 84.31 crore.

Awarapan 2 finally began losing its grip after the discounted Tuesday. It has wrapped up its opening week, collecting 117.66 crore net. Made on a budget of only 45 crore, the action thriller is a massive success.

Awarapan 2 vs Saiyaara Box Office Week 1 Comparison

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara turned out to be a sensation at the Indian box office. It outperformed on its opening day, earning a whopping 22 crore, although the collection was a little lower than Awarapan 2. But Mohit Suri‘s musical romantic drama grew from strength to strength in its opening weekend of 84 crore, again slightly lower than Emraan Hashmi’s latest release.

But the tables turned from Monday, as it maintained a 19 crore+ streak throughout its opening week. The first week total landed at a whopping 175.25 crore net.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown between both the films (net collection):

Awarapan 2 vs Saiyaara

Day 1: 23.4 crore VS 22 crore

VS Day 2: 34.09 crore VS 26.25 crore

VS Day 3: 26.82 crore VS 36.25 crore

VS Day 4: 10.06 crore VS 24.25 crore

VS Day 5: 10.26 crore VS 25 crore

VS Day 6: 7 crore VS 22 crore

VS Day 7: 6.03 crore VS 19.50 crore

Total: 117.66 crore VS 175.25 crore

Saiyaara delivered a 49% higher opening week than the Awarapan sequel. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel will not be able to beat its massive lifetime collection of 337.69 crore.

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