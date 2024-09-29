Devara, starring Jr NTR, has stormed the Indian theatres and has already made a smashing entry into the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus entered the 100 crore club on day 2 and is already amongst the top Tollywood grossers of 2024. It has crossed the domestic lifetime of Tillu Square, and today, it will go past Guntur Kaaram’s final collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Jr NTR is displaying his pull among the Telugu audience as, again, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana dominated the show on Saturday. Andhra contributed over 10.45 crores gross yesterday, while Telangana contributed over 10 crores gross. These two states alone raked in almost 50% of the total domestic collection on the second day. These two states were followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Running in 17,000+ shows across the country, Devara minted 39 crores net, showing a good hold on day 2 after registering a start of 83 crores net on Friday. With this, the magnum opus now stands at 122 crores net at the Indian box office and has already emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 by surpassing Tillu Square’s 83.90 crores.

Today, Devara will cross Guntur Kaaram’s 127 crores to become the third highest-grossing Tollywood film of the year. The first two positions are held by Kalki 2898 AD (653.21 crores) and HanuMan (201 crores), respectively.

Day-wise collection of Devara at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 83 crores

Day 2 – 39 crores

Total – 122 crores

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. It is running Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It marks the reunion of Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after Janatha Garage (2016).

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

