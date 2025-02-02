Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva has concluded its opening weekend. It made a good start at the Indian box office but witnessed limited growth on the second day. Thankfully, Sunday has scored a considerable jump to finish day 3 on a respectable note. Scroll below for the early trends.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller was released in theatres on January 31, 2025. The box office collections may have been better had it not been facing competition from Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. However, that is not the case and there’s intense battle for footfalls, screen counts, among other roadblocks.

Day 3 Early Estimates

As per the latest box office update, Deva has minted estimated earnings of 7.25-7.75 crores on day 3. It has witnessed a jump of 9-17% compared to 6.61 crores earned on the previous day. The opening weekend total now concludes at 19.73-20.23 crores.

Take a look at the Weekend 1 breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.61 crores

Day 3: 7.25-7.75 crores (estimates)

Total: 19.73-20.23 crores

The action thriller now needs to hold its fort strong during the regular working days. Deva is a mid-budget film, so it remains crucial for the action thriller to maintain a strong pace, in order to keep the moolah coming. The trend during the first week will majorly determine its lifetime collections.

Deva vs Opening weekends of 2025 (Bollywood)

After scoring the second-highest opening of 2025, Deva has also ranked #2 amid Bollywood releases in January in its first weekend. It has surpassed Fateh, Emergency, Azaad and YJHD re-release.

Take a look at the opening weekends of Jan releases below:

Sky Force: 73.20 crores

Deva: 19.73-20.23 crores (estimates)

(estimates) Fateh: 18.87 crores

Emergency: 16.49 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release): 6.25 crores

Azaad: 4.75 crores

It is to be noted that none of the January releases in Bollywood could achieve the ‘hit’ verdict. While Sky Force has good chances of attaining success, it is to be seen if Shahid Kapoor starrer will follow the lead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

